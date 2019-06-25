Sony has patented new game software to help shelf load screens for the PS5.

Sony recently showed off the performance of the “next-gen PlayStation” against the PS4 – the PS5 blasted ahead with 10x the loading times of its predecessor.

A new patent appears to suggest Sony is looking to get rid of load screens all together on future consoles – rather than just introduce blazingly fast times afford by an SSD.

According to Inverse, The patent suggests Sony’s future consoles may aim to eliminate loading by dividing game environments into different segments – allowing for smoother transitions when loading.

Here is the full synopsis of the patent:

“A system and method are disclosed for dynamically loading game software for smooth game play. A load boundary associated with a game environment is identified. A position of a character in the game environment is then monitored. Instructions corresponding to a next game environment are loaded into a memory when the character crosses the load boundary, such that game play is not interrupted”.

It’s all a bit jargon-y. The outlined technology seems to be suggesting what is essentially an improvement on the current way loading is done. Different areas of the game will be dynamically loaded depending on the player’s location in the game – similar to what happens now.

However, the new technology seems like it will attempt to be a bit more clever about this – more accurately predicting where the player will be heading to allow for more precise loading. This could potentially remove the need for developers to use sneaky transitions to hide loading in-game.

Both the PS5 and Xbox 2 have been revealed to be housing an SSD – really showing a statement of intent that longer load times are something the big two companies believe gamers really want rid of. While an SSD should help a lot, Sony obviously thinks they can do more with this innovative patented technology.

