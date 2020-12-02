Sony study proves that music can make us happier

Sony has researched the effect of music on our mood. Titled “Emotion vs. Music”, the report suggests that music can be used to alter our emotional responses and lift our spirits.

The study, led by Dr David Lewis of Mindlab International, looked at how music impacts lives, both physically and psychologically. The report found that music can actually help regulate our moods and improve our wellbeing.

According to the study, 64% of Brits have reported feeling lower than ever since the pandemic began. 67% claim that music has helped them through a difficult time, while 85% say that their mood had been affected by music, from creating happiness and excitement to nostalgia and sadness.

The study found that tempo was able to alter our emotional response significantly, while major and minor tones can flip something from uplifting to melancholy. Other effects music can have on the body include increased memory function, pupil dilation and induced sleep.

“Sad music can help us through tough times”, said Dr Lewis.

“The most intense emotional responses, whether of happiness or sadness, were found to occur when one tune contrasts emotionally with that heard immediately before it. The next time you want to be uplifted and re-energised by music, create a musical sandwich. Play a song that saddens you right before one that makes you cheerful, positive and optimistic. That way the power of the uplifting track will prove even more impactful”.

To demonstrate these findings, Sony has created two videos designed to evoke specific feelings using its own MHC-V83D High-Power Audio speakers.

The first video showcases a track with a slower tempo, meant to evoke melancholic feelings, while the second uses a faster tempo to evoke happiness. You can watch both videos below:

The MHC-V83D and MHC-V73D are the newest models in Sony’s High-Power Audio Systems range. Designed for party lovers and families, the two speakers feature a portable design, along with omnidirectional sound and lighting.

“2020 has been a tough year for us all, we wanted to create this report and video to demonstrate how powerful music is, inspiring more people to use it as a tool for positivity in their lives”, wrote Claire Poux, marketing category head, V&S at Sony UK & Ireland.

“Our range of High-Power Audio speakers bring the power of sound out loud and clear, perfect for those wanting to enjoy listening to music together”.

