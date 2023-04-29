Sony says PlayStation VR2 is coming to stores soon

According to Sony, PS VR2 is coming to local retailers near you soon; although, it’s not clear when that will be.

Recently, the PlayStation official Twitter account posted the following, “PlayStation VR2 will soon be in stock at local retailers, in addition to http://direct.playstation.com. Check your local retailer for availability.” Currently, you can order a PS VR2 directly from PlayStation, but you won’t be able to pick one up in a brick-and-mortar retail store; however, that looks to be changing soon, but it’s not clear exactly when that’ll happen.

According to a retailer in the UK, PlayStation VR2 is hitting store shelves on May 12th. It’s not clear if May 12th will also mark the day when PS VR2 comes to stores in the US, but considering Sony promised that PS VR2 would be coming soon, it’s probably not a bad idea to expect PS VR2 in the US to release somewhere around the May 12th range. At the very least, you can know when you should start checking in with your local stores.

If you’re interested in picking up a PS VR2, it’ll run you $550; however, you can also opt for the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $600. Although, once PS VR2 actually hits store shelves and is a lot more widely accessible, we may start to see some sales on the headset. Either way, we wouldn’t expect too huge of a discount too soon, considering it was released only a few months back in February 2023.

Sales of Sony’s second-generation VR headset haven’t been off to the greatest start, though. According to reports, Sony produced two million PS VR2 units for its February launch but was only expected to sell around 270,000. Of course, 270,000 is no small number, but it’s certainly less than Sony had hoped. Perhaps the headset hitting store shelves will help to get more customers interested; though, only time will tell.