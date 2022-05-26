 large image

Sony reveals PSVR 2 will launch with over 20 games

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

The PSVR2 will launch with over 20 games available to play, including Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

We’ve all been waiting on tenterhooks for news on the PSVR 2, with the latest rumours suggesting that the VR headset should be going into mass production this year.

During the latest Sony investor briefing, the company mentioned that more than 20 first-party and third-party titles have been confirmed for the PSVR 2 at launch.

One of the slides showed off a new VR game called Horzion: Call of the Mountain, which was previously confirmed earlier this year. It will be set in the same world as Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West, complete with robotic dinosaurs.

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain

Some of the other titles that have been confirmed are Among Us, Firmament, Low-Fi and Samurai Slaughter House. These all seem to be third-party releases, though we can assume that Sony will announce more first-party titles closer to the PSVR 2 release date.

There have also been other developers confirmed to be working on titles for the PSVR 2, though there has been no word on what these games are just yet. Fast Travel Games (responsible for Apex Construct) as well as First Contact Entertainment and Coatsink Software are some of the companies that are working on VR titles for the PSVR sequel.

While a lot of the details on the PSVR 2 and its accompanying games are still unclear, it’s reassuring to see Sony trying to develop a solid library of VR titles that will be available to play when the headset does finally launch.

The Trusted Take

It’s great to see Sony making an effort to make sure the PSVR is released alongside a large selection of games, since this can have a major influence on the success of a platform.

However, quality is always going to be more important than quantity. I’m glad to see a new Horizon game confirmed, but Sony needs to push even harder in this regard. A Spider-Man, God of War or Uncharted spin-off would be huge, and would be exactly what PlayStation needs to encourage gamers to try out their VR headset.

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

