Sony reveals PSVR 2 will launch with over 20 games

The PSVR2 will launch with over 20 games available to play, including Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

We’ve all been waiting on tenterhooks for news on the PSVR 2, with the latest rumours suggesting that the VR headset should be going into mass production this year.

During the latest Sony investor briefing, the company mentioned that more than 20 first-party and third-party titles have been confirmed for the PSVR 2 at launch.

One of the slides showed off a new VR game called Horzion: Call of the Mountain, which was previously confirmed earlier this year. It will be set in the same world as Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West, complete with robotic dinosaurs.

Some of the other titles that have been confirmed are Among Us, Firmament, Low-Fi and Samurai Slaughter House. These all seem to be third-party releases, though we can assume that Sony will announce more first-party titles closer to the PSVR 2 release date.

There have also been other developers confirmed to be working on titles for the PSVR 2, though there has been no word on what these games are just yet. Fast Travel Games (responsible for Apex Construct) as well as First Contact Entertainment and Coatsink Software are some of the companies that are working on VR titles for the PSVR sequel.

While a lot of the details on the PSVR 2 and its accompanying games are still unclear, it’s reassuring to see Sony trying to develop a solid library of VR titles that will be available to play when the headset does finally launch.