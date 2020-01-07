Sony officially reveals PlayStation 5 logo and several features at CES 2020

The PlayStation 5 made a shock appearance at CES 2020 as Sony confirmed the next-gen console’s new logo as well as confirming a number of features.

The new PS5 logo won’t be shocking to anyone, following the same styling as the PlayStation 4’s counterpart. However, this is still a big moment ahead of the console’s release, as CES 2020 marks one of the very first times Sony has spoken about the console’s official name to the public.

Sony also reaffirmed some of the PlayStation’s 5 major features including 3D Audio Sound, haptics / adaptive triggers for the controller, ultra-high speed SSD, hardware-based ray tracing and an Ultra HD Blu-Ray disk drive. All of these features had already been confirmed, but it’s still a big moment to see Sony confirm all the features at CES 2020.

The haptics / adaptive triggers on the controller is especially interesting given the recent leaks of the supposed DualShock 5 controller. Sony sadly didn’t confirm whether these leaks were accurate nor did it show off any further details or pictures of the upcoming controllers.

The confirmation the controller will feature haptics triggers is still exciting though. This technology will give greater detail of feedback to the triggers for a more immersive experience. A previous example was given when the triggers would provide resistance when pulling back the string of a bow.

The speedy SSD and hardware-based ray tracing are arguably even more impressive, as the PS5 looks to slash loading times while adopting the super-realistic lighting effects currently found with Nvidia’s RTX cards.

Sony also confirmed the PlayStation 5 will release Q4 2020, looking likely to share a lauch window with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Sony also took the CES 2020 news conference as a perfect opportunity to boast some of its incredible sales figures, as it announced it has now sold 106 million units of the PS4, 1.15 billion PS4 games and 5 million PSVR headsets. There will be no surprise at all if the PS5 posts similarly excellent results once it launches later this year.

