Sony releases two new mid-range 3LCD Laser projectors

Sony Professional Displays and Solutions has announced two new WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors in the VPL-FHZ85 and VPL-FHZ80, both of which aim to combine bright images, flexible installation and advanced features.

WUXGA stands for widescreen ultra extended graphics array, and Sony says these new models have a wide range of uses too, whether for corporate use, education, museum or entertainment purposes.

The VPL-FHZ85 is the smallest and lightest projector in the mid-range series, capable of 7300 lumens of brightness (8000 lumens centre).

The VPL-FHZ80 is not as searing but still plenty bright enough with its 6000 lumens (6500 lumens centre), and these figures would make these projectors a good option for brighter environments.

With Sony’s Reality Creation real-time signal processing, mapping and analysis technology integrated, it helps to project crisp and clear pictures “for effective presentation and display.”

4K/60P input for compatibility with 4K video sources is supported, too, with the Reality Creation able to enhance overall sharpness, resolution and image quality, regardless of the content displayed.

The new Reality Text feature also serves to improve text-based presentation materials by “providing clearer letters and lines with enhanced legibility.”

The projector’s design can accommodate a range of lenses, enabling a widest-in-class vertical lens shift of 70%. Wall-mounting is possible and there’s further installation flexibility with the USB power supply that can enable “enabling wireless presentations, auto power on capabilities, auto input selection and a data cloning feature”, the latter copying a projector’s settings on a USB to transfer to other, additional projectors.

The projectors also pack smarts with their Intelligent Settings that optimises performance based on the environment its in. The Bright View functionality maintains the “contrast and vivacity” of colours in brightly lit rooms, while the Ambiance feature automatically measures the brightness levels in a room, further calibrating the Bright View feature.

And it seems you won’t need to worry (too much) about cleaning or overheating, with both the models featuring an automated filter cleaning system and efficient cooling for low-maintenance operation over a long period of time.

Robert Meakin, European Product Manager, Professional Solutions Europe said: “As we continue to bring more robust and purpose-built projection solutions to market, we’ve addressed our customers’ struggle to find options that provide both brightness and exceptional image quality.”

“With the VPL-FHZ85’s 8,000 lumens centre, we’ve done just that, while building on Sony’s legacy in developing feature-rich laser projectors that are easy to install, operate and maintain, all while presenting an optimal, authentic picture.”

The VPL-FHZ85 is planned for a January 2022 release, while the VPL-FHZ80 is expected to go on sale around the same time.