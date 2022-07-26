Sony PSVR 2 self broadcast live stream mode sounds like a blast

Sony has shared new details about the PSVR 2 headset, which promises to bring high-end virtual reality gaming experiences to PS5 owners.

Word on the second-generation headset has been thin on the ground in recent months, but Sony is ready to preview new features including a new see-through mode and support for live streaming.

The see-through mode looks similar to the one offered by the Meta Quest 2 headset, enabling headset wearers to get a peak of their environment before they go swinging their arms around the place, or walking into the coffee table.

“Thanks to PSVR 2’s embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Centre, to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing the content on PSVR 2,” Sony writes in a blog post.

The relevant card in the control centre also enables users to adjust their play area simply by looking around the room and drawing out the play area with the new Sense controller.

Sony is also excited about the new broadcasting options that’ll launch within the software for the new PSVR 2. As well as live streaming the footage from within the headset, gamers will be able to film themselves using the PS5 HD Camera and broadcast themselves in the corner of the footage.

“It’s a great way to show your movements and reactions during a boss battle and share your reactions with your fellow gamers as it happens,” Sony adds.

Finally, Sony is explaining its distinction between VR Mode and Cinematic Mode. VR mode, offers the 360-degree virtual environment in 4000 x 2040 HDR with up to 120Hz frame rate.

The cinematic mode, which can be used for watching movies, TV shows and other non-VR content. That will be displayed at 1920 x 1080 HDR. A max frame rate of 120Hz will also be available.

As for the release date? Well, Sony isn’t quite ready to share that information yet, although we’re still hopeful for a holiday 2022 launch. Sony says more information on the product launch and additional games is coming soon.