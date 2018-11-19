PS5 release date and big PSVR 2 news tipped by Sony E3 2019 leaker

Reddit tips are served with pinches of salt. Sorry, did we say pinches? We meant pitchers of salt. However, when one of them turns out to be true, we can start reexamining some other tips with less cynical eyes.

Last week Redditor RuthenicCookie predicted Sony would be skipping E3 2019 prior to the official announcement from the company. Elsewhere in the thread he also claimed to have some additional information on when the PlayStation 5 and the second-generation PlayStation VR would be released.

RuthenicCookie reckons the PS5 will be initially revealed at a small event in mid-2019 and a large one at a dedicated PlayStation Experience event later in 2019.

The poster also says Sony has outlined a release date of March or November 2020. The latter would be a full seven years after the release of the PS4. They also float the idea of a March 2020 release date, nine months earlier.

Related: Best PS4 games 2018

The Redditor says one of the main reasons Sony has decided to skip E3 next year is because it went so hard in 2018 and is now “prepping hard” for the PS5 instead. Also, they’d rather show off any new stuff at the returning PlayStation Experience events, which aren’t taking place this year.

RuthenicCookie calls the PS5 a “monster” with 4K gaming at a stable 60fps. The poster says it is running on Ryzen 8 core processors and will be priced around $500. They also say most developers already have dev kits available to them.

Within the thread, the poster says the PS5 will be joined by upgraded PlayStation VR (PSVR) hardware. Most interestingly, the Redditor says there’ll be no breaker box, meaning the headset will be able to connect directly to the console itself. He says there’ll be a built-in camera, new PS Move controllers and raised the possibility of gloves for use in VR experiences.

Of course, none of this information is anywhere close to being confirmed and the Redditor himself says plans could still change. However, it’s worth noting that the poster was on the money with the E3 news so there’s obviously a source in their providing at least some accurate information.

Are you desperate for PS5 news? Or is your PS4 still doing the trick for you right now? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.