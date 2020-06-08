Sony PS5 Future of Gaming event rescheduled for June 11

Sony has rescheduled its Future of Gaming live stream, where we’ll get our first look at PS5 games, for this coming Thursday June 11.

The gaming giant postponed the event, originally scheduled for June 4, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and beyond, amid widespread protests over police brutality.

In a brief YouTube teaser on Monday, Sony revealed the event will now take place precisely one week later than originally scheduled, on June 11 at 9pm UK time.

Related: Sony PS5 latest

“Join us for a look at the future of gaming. Watch the live stream on June 11 at 9PM (BST),” the company adds in a brief description from the PlayStation Europe account. The stream will available be live at PlayStation.com/PS5.

The event had previously been the subject of much excitement, given it’ll showcase new PlayStation 5 games for the first time, ahead of the console’s release towards the end of 2020.

However, Sony had said June 4 wasn’t the right time for a celebration and said it wanted to ensure important voices were heard. In a tweet, the company wrote: “We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel the right now is a time for celebration and for now we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

One week later, Sony deems it appropriate to move forward with the eagerly-anticipated event as it continues to build towards the next generation of console gaming. The company hasn’t revealed much about what to expect from the event, but gamers will be expecting the debut of previously unseen games, and hopefully some gameplay footage too.

While we’ve seen the new PS5 DualSense controller, Sony is yet to reveal the PlayStation 5 console design itself. Perhaps we can expect Sony to take the wrapper off the new hardware too?

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …