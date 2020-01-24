Have internet sleuths spied the Sony PS5 launch date?

The Sony PS5 isn’t likely to go on sale until the end of 2020, but the gaming giant is might be planning on revealing the next-gen PlayStation much, much sooner.

One-eagle eyed Redditor reckons they may have nailed down a potential launch event for the PS5. User PennyOhms says the rumoured venue for the event is closed for a private event on Saturday February 29.

That would be more than three weeks after a previously-rumoured February 5 event. The venue, Sony Hall in Time Square, New York, doesn’t haven an event listed for that day.

There’s definitely an element 2 + 2 = 5 here, but some might say that particular date represent a giant ‘leap’ forward. All dad jokes aside, February 29 is leap year day, so it would be pretty cool if Sony unveiled its next-gen console on this day.

However, a note of caution. It would be very surprising if the company launched the console at 7pm on a Saturday night in New York (midnight UK time) because it’ll be going for maximum media coverage.

Also, another Reddit posted points out “They (the venue) have these kind of “closed for private event” days every month, claiming it has nothing to do with the PS5.

Related: How the PS5 can beat the Xbox Series X

The company won’t be attending the E3 2020 gaming expo this summer, meaning the PS5 certainly won’t be revealed during the annual Los Angeles gaming show.

Sony has said: “We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Sony has been quite tight lipped about the PS5 in 2020, with the only CES news being the reveal of the console’s predictable new logo.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …