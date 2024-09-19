Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony PS5 30th Anniversary collection is going to sell out instantly

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has revealed a new PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro design paying homage to the original PlayStation console, which arrived 30 years ago.

The collection in the classic gray hue circa 1994 includes matching DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, controller dock, cover for a disc drive, and the PlayStation Portal Remote Play handheld.

Save 23% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Save 23% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earphones at a huge 23% discount just two months on from release.

  • Amazon
  • Save 23%
  • Now £169
View Deal

They’ll have the original multi-coloured PlayStation logo and buttons, as well as packaging that’s reminiscent of the original PlayStation. Just seeing that gave me a huge shot of nostalgia.

“The new limited edition designs pay homage to 30 wonderful years of gaming, a journey made possible by the passion and support of our fans and talented game developers,” Sony says.

“Reminiscent of the very first PlayStation console to launch on December 3, 1994, this limited edition offering utilizes the original PlayStation color design and integrates it into the latest line of PS5 hardware products.”

The limited edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection products are sure to be incredibly sought over when they go up for pre-order from PlayStation Direct on September 26. Everything’s out on November 21.

Sony isn’t revealing the pricing yet, but says there’ll only be 12,300 of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle with the number etched onto the unit.

Here’s what you’ll get in the Pro bundle, according to a blog post from Sony:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe
Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).
It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:

  • Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing
  • Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties
  • PlayStation sticker
  • Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)
  • PlayStation Paperclip

In all, you’ll be able to buy a PS5 bundle, a PS5 bundle, standalone DualSense controllers, and a standalone PlayStation Portal.

You might like…

PS5 Pro vs Xbox Series X: Sony presses home console dominance

PS5 Pro vs Xbox Series X: Sony presses home console dominance

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Sony PS5 Pro vs PS4 Pro: How do the two Pro consoles compare?

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS4 Pro: How do the two Pro consoles compare?

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Is the new console worth an upgrade?

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Is the new console worth an upgrade?

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words