Sony PS5 30th Anniversary collection is going to sell out instantly

Sony has revealed a new PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro design paying homage to the original PlayStation console, which arrived 30 years ago.

The collection in the classic gray hue circa 1994 includes matching DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, controller dock, cover for a disc drive, and the PlayStation Portal Remote Play handheld.

They’ll have the original multi-coloured PlayStation logo and buttons, as well as packaging that’s reminiscent of the original PlayStation. Just seeing that gave me a huge shot of nostalgia.

“The new limited edition designs pay homage to 30 wonderful years of gaming, a journey made possible by the passion and support of our fans and talented game developers,” Sony says.

“Reminiscent of the very first PlayStation console to launch on December 3, 1994, this limited edition offering utilizes the original PlayStation color design and integrates it into the latest line of PS5 hardware products.”

The limited edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection products are sure to be incredibly sought over when they go up for pre-order from PlayStation Direct on September 26. Everything’s out on November 21.

Sony isn’t revealing the pricing yet, but says there’ll only be 12,300 of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle with the number etched onto the unit.

Here’s what you’ll get in the Pro bundle, according to a blog post from Sony:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe

Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

In all, you’ll be able to buy a PS5 bundle, a PS5 bundle, standalone DualSense controllers, and a standalone PlayStation Portal.