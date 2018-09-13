What’s new in Sony PS4 firmware update 6.00? Not much, it seems

When tech companies release software updates with a nice round point-oh number, users can often expect a bounty of new features. However, much to the chagrin of PS4 users, version 6.00 of the PlayStation 4 software bucks the trend spectacularly.

Some PS4 users reckon Sony is ‘trolling’ them with a firmware update that only offers some unspecified system improvements. In the release notes for the PlayStation 4 system software version update 6.00, Sony says: “This system software update improves system performance.”

The last major firmware update was v5.00, on the other hand, offered improvements to tournaments, broadcasting, messages, family management and much more.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games 2018

Given the 5.60 name was available following the 5.50 update – which offered custom background wallpapers – the lack of new features is even more surprising.

So what gives? posters on the PS4 Subreddit (via Kotaku) have been speculating that hidden features will eventually justify the naming choice.

One Reddit user wrote: “Either there is some huge hidden feature announcement coming, or this is the biggest troll of an update ever.” Another PS4 user on the ResetEra forum added: “Why wasn’t this 5.6 if it’s just stability? Something is awry.”

Those users have been given cause to expect more from version 6.00 of the PlayStation 4 software. Earlier this week an online safety team manager at PlayStation hinted there would be new features in a post on Twitter.

Either this is someone at Sony’s idea of a joke, there are indeed hidden features, or Sony has pulled a feature at the last minute.

What do you think is up with Sony’s nondescript PS4 update? Does the company have something up its sleeve? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.