How to use Sony PS4 Remote Play on Apple iPhone and iPad

The PS Vita may have shuffled off this mortal coil, but PS4 Remote Play feature just got new life. A new update for the PlayStation 4 operating system, finally brings the ability sync games from your PS4 to the screen of your iOS device.

One you’ve downloaded firmware version 6.50, you can enable iPhone and iPad owners to pair their consoles and then play compatible games over Wi-Fi using the virtual buttons on the touchscreen. All users need to do is download the PS4 Remote Play app for iPhone and iPad and have it search for the PS4 console over the same Wi-Fi network in order to pair.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch. It’s not possible to pair the official Sony DualShock 4 controller via Bluetooth, so it’s either a third-party MFi controller like the SteelSeries Nimbus or the touchscreen controls. If you can tick these boxes, then you’re good to go (via MacStories).

If you’re still struggling to connect, make sure Remote Play is enabled on your PS4 console. To do that, head to Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings and ensure the tick box is enabled.

Gamers will need to be running the game of their choice on the PS4 console, but instead of taking up the living room television, they can play on a connected iPhone or iPad, which should please other members of the household.

In order to jump aboard you’ll need an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (6th generation) and up or a 2nd gen iPad Pro and up. The app has been available on Android for Sony Xperia devices since 2014, so this has been a long time coming. Finally there’s a little parity between iOS and Android devices.

