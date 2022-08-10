 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony PS Plus freebies for August offer nothing just for Premium subscribers

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced the latest game additions to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for August, and the latter column looks decidedly bare.

Extra and Premium subscribers all get Sega’s Yakuza 0 (PS4), Yakuza Kiwami (PS4), and Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4) as part of a 12 game mid-month bounty. Those three are part of the eight Yakuza games Sony has promised to bring to PS Plus subscribers.

However, in terms of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP titles that are an exclusive perk of the Premium tier, there are no new games for August 2022, according to Sony’s blog post.

That’s unfortunate given Sony is still pushing the merits of the revamped PS Plus offering that’s designed to rival Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. Right now, there are less than 15 classic PS1 games available to Premium subscribers, including all-timers like Tekken 2: Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! and Worms Armageddon.

PS2 games include some classic Star Wars games like Bounty Hunter, Jedi Starfighter and Racer Revenge, as well as the Dark Cloud and Red Faction games from that era.

Elsewhere, for August 2022, Extra and Premium subscribers get some decent properties in Metro Exodus and Bugsnax alongside some old school board games. The list is as follows: Bugsnax (PS5, PS4), Dead by Daylight (PS5, PS4), Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4), Metro Exodus (PS5, PS4), Monopoly Madness (PS4), Monopoly Plus (PS4), Trials of Mana (PS4), UNO (PS4) and Wheel of Fortune (PS4).

Sony has already announced the line-up of free games for August, which are available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, including the standard Essential tier. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remakes headline proceedings on PS4 and PS5, and are joined by Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4/PS5) and Little Nightmares (PS4).

Are you satisfied with the revamped PlayStation Plus line-up since the revamp earlier in this year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best PS1 games to play on the new PlayStation Plus today

Best PS1 games to play on the new PlayStation Plus today

Chris Smith 2 months ago
PlayStation Plus Extra vs PlayStation Plus Premium: Which is best for you?

PlayStation Plus Extra vs PlayStation Plus Premium: Which is best for you?

Chris Smith 4 months ago
What is PlayStation Plus Premium?

What is PlayStation Plus Premium?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.