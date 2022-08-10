Sony PS Plus freebies for August offer nothing just for Premium subscribers

Sony has announced the latest game additions to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for August, and the latter column looks decidedly bare.

Extra and Premium subscribers all get Sega’s Yakuza 0 (PS4), Yakuza Kiwami (PS4), and Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4) as part of a 12 game mid-month bounty. Those three are part of the eight Yakuza games Sony has promised to bring to PS Plus subscribers.

However, in terms of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP titles that are an exclusive perk of the Premium tier, there are no new games for August 2022, according to Sony’s blog post.

That’s unfortunate given Sony is still pushing the merits of the revamped PS Plus offering that’s designed to rival Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. Right now, there are less than 15 classic PS1 games available to Premium subscribers, including all-timers like Tekken 2: Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! and Worms Armageddon.

PS2 games include some classic Star Wars games like Bounty Hunter, Jedi Starfighter and Racer Revenge, as well as the Dark Cloud and Red Faction games from that era.

Elsewhere, for August 2022, Extra and Premium subscribers get some decent properties in Metro Exodus and Bugsnax alongside some old school board games. The list is as follows: Bugsnax (PS5, PS4), Dead by Daylight (PS5, PS4), Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4), Metro Exodus (PS5, PS4), Monopoly Madness (PS4), Monopoly Plus (PS4), Trials of Mana (PS4), UNO (PS4) and Wheel of Fortune (PS4).

Sony has already announced the line-up of free games for August, which are available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, including the standard Essential tier. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remakes headline proceedings on PS4 and PS5, and are joined by Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4/PS5) and Little Nightmares (PS4).

Are you satisfied with the revamped PlayStation Plus line-up since the revamp earlier in this year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.