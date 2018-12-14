Sony’s darkest PlayStation secret is out to ruin your Christmas this year

As the year draws to a close, Sony plans to continue with its radical PlayStation changes – which is bad news for PS Plus users and those looking to buy a subscription over the holidays.

One of the defining features of PlayStation Plus has historically been the selection of free games given away each month to paying subscribers. This usually includes two titles for each of the following platforms: PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

However, this is all set to change in March 2019, as Sony has confirmed that PS3 and PS Vita games will no longer be given away as part of the subscription. The exact date is March 8, meaning anyone who buys a PS Plus subscription over Christmas won’t get to enjoy the freebie throwbacks for much longer.

But Sony does say that all other aspects of the PS Plus subscription programme will remain unchanged, confirming the unfortunate news recently in an email to subscribers to the service.

“We’ll continue to prioritize the benefits you receive through your PS Plus membership, such as online multiplayer, online game save storage, PS4 monthly games, and exclusive PS Store discounts across content and network services,” Sony wrote on its PlayStation Blog earlier in the year.

Sony hasn’t said whether the price of a monthly PlayStation Plus subscription will differ as a result of the changes, or if it will give away something new starting next year.

A representative for the Japanese tech giant said that March 2019 will consist of two PS4 titles, which will presumably be the norm from that point onward.

Whether or not that’s enough to stop you from snapping up a PS Plus subscription before remains to be seen, but it’s certainly food for thought.

