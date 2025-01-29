Sony is winding down the PS4 era of PlayStation Plus

Sony has pulling back on PS4 games being offered as part of the monthly PlayStation Plus benefits for PS5 owners.

From January next year, Sony says it’ll focus more-or-less exclusively on PS5 games being offered as part of the monthly benefits for subscribers.

The epic MacBook Air M2 deal is back The MacBook Air M2 is now back to the price point that it could be found for during last year’s Black Friday sale period, making now the perfect time to buy for those who previously missed out. Amazon

Was £999

Now just £849 View Deal

Sony says the reason is because more and more gamers are redeeming PS5 titles, rather than those from the previous generations.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Sony writes: “As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026.

“As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026. We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date.”

Sony says that PS4 games that have already been redeemed by gamers won’t be affected and will remain part of your collection.

As for the February 2025 line up of PS5 games? Sony is offering Payday 3 (PS5), High on Life (PS4 and PS5), and Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PS4, PS5). They’ll be available from February 4 until March 3.