Sony Opens UK Ebook Store After 6-Month Delay

Sony Europe has finally launched a dedicated online e-book store for its Reader devices and PCs, Macs or mobiles if you download the relevant software.

The European version of the Reader Store had been reportedly planned to open last October but its launch date kept slipping, first to the end of 2011 and then to Spring 2012.

It has now finally appeared, offering a selection of e-books across a wide range of categories, as well as electronic editions of The Guardian, Observer and Daily Mail newspapers.



Ironically one of the best sellers listed in non-fiction is the biography of Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson.

As PC Pro reports, the store doesn’t work in quite the same way as Amazon’s Kindle system. If you have a Sony Reader PRS-T1, you can purchase e-books directly from the device or buy a publication from the desktop application and synchronise it afterwards (at the moment it cannot be pushed straight to your chosen device).

The books are in the EPUB format and can work on a number of devices but they will need to be compatible with Adobe’s digital rights management system if the e-book is copy protected.

Via PC Pro