You can grab the top notch Sony MDR-1AM2 Hi-Res Headphones for just £149.99 thanks to this cracking Black Friday deal.

The deal chops a stellar £80 off the Sony MDR-1AM2 Hi-Res Headphones’ regular £230 RRP and is available on both the black and silver versions.

This is the cheapest price the Sony MDR-1AM2 have retailed for this year, meaning there’s never been a better time to pick them up.

The Sony MDR-1AM2 Hi-Res headphones are the second generation of the Sony MDR-1A we reviewed all the way back in 2015.

They have the same cabled over-ear design and thanks to their Hi-Res audio support are a great choice for music fans with dedicated music players, or home listeners.

We haven’t reviewed the Sony MDR-1AM2 but they’ve been getting rave reviews on Amazon, with buyers giving them a solid 5/5 rating.

“These produce a really great, balanced sound – as you would hope at this price – but I especially like them because they’re comfortable for wearing for a long period of time. They seem really well designed overall, I like the stylish gold accents to the detachable cable. They come in a nice presentation box with a drawstring bag to carry them in,” wrote one satisfied Amazon customer.

