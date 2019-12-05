Sony makes good on Android 10 promise – is your device included?

The Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 handsets are receiving the stable Android 10 build right on schedule, as Sony begins furnishing phones with the latest Google update.

According to multiple reports, the software is hitting Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 devices around the world.

Users will see it as Xperia software version 55.1.A.0.748 in the Software menu of the settings. The update also contains the November security update for Android (via Android Central). If you’re not being notified of the over the air update you can check manually within the same menu.

Last month Sony published its roadmap for Android 10 devices, promising it would be coming to 8 devices in the portfolio, starting with the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 in December. Given we’re only on December 5, it’s good to see Sony so on the ball with the release.

Related: Best Android phones 2019

In a blog post last month, Sony wrote: “Owners of Sony’s premium flagship Xperia 1 and recently announced Xperia 5 will be among the first to receive the new tech, which will be available this December.

“Owners of Xperia 10, 10 Plus, XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium and XZ3 devices can expect to access the upgrade early 2020 onwards.”

The Sony Xperia 5, the latest in the range, which we called “smaller, cheaper Xperia with a large, super-wide display,” earned 4/5 stars in our review last month.

We praised the phone for having the best camera we’d ever used on a Sony handset, the attractive OLED display and the distinctive Sony design. It lost points for its 21:9 aspect ratio and questionable value compared to rival devices.

Our reviewer wrote: “Hot on the heels of the Xperia 1, the Xperia 5 is another strong flagship-level phone from Sony, this time offering a slightly better balance between top-end specifications and everyday practicality. The Xperia 5 sacrifices a little of the wow factor for a little more usability – but we’re quite happy with the trade-off.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …