Sony LinkBuds Fit and Open launched with companion speaker

Sony is adding to its LinkBuds range with two new sets of wireless earbuds and a companion speaker that can handle audio handoff from the in-ear devices.

Sony is adding the LinkBuds Fit, LinkBuds Open and the LinkBuds Speaker to the range, with all three devices going on sale in the UK this month.

The LinkBuds Fit, as the name would suggest, are designed for a more active lifestyle and are the natural successor to the LinkBuds S.

They include a design with new Air Fitting Supporters, which Sony says “have a tail that is soft and hollow to reduce ear contact and therefore pressure, while the point of attachment is hooked and hard, to prevent accidental dislodging.” There are also new soft fitting tips to reduce inner-ear pressure.

Sony is also promising the same Integrated Processor V2 that sits within the flagship WF-1000XM5 buds. That means access to optimised active noise cancelling in real time, and an ambient sound mode to adjust to match surroundings.

There’s also the same Dynamic Driver X that’s also borrowed from the XM5 buds, for rich and detailed vocals and support for high-resolution audio wireless. There’s also support for quality of life standards like auto switch and auto play, multipoint connection, and up to 21-hours of total battery life and 5.5-hours from a single charge.

There’s also new on-board voice control features that enable you to play, pause, skip and more without having to consult your phone’s assistant. That’s going to be handy if you’re not connected to smartphones at all.

The LinkBuds Open are the successors to the original 2022 LinkBuds, which will now be discontinued. The LinkBuds Open retains the open ring design so you can hear what’s going on in your surroundings without sacrificing music and call quality from the 11mm speaker.

There’s also a new adaptive volume control feature, that’ll optimise your volume based on those surroundings. There’s support for multipoint connection, 8-hours of battery life per charge and up to 22-hours of battery life with the wireless case. There’s IPX4 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.3 too.

Sony is also emphasising comfort this year, with the new LinkBuds Open featuring an optimised design for all-day wear enabled thanks to those same Air Fitting Supporters from the Fit buds.

The LinkBuds Speaker will handle quick audio handoff from LinkBuds S, Fit and Open as well as the WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5. It has 25 hours of battery life at a comfortable volume, from the single tweeter and woofer.

The LinkBuds Fit, and LinkBuds Open are available this month from £179, while the LinkBuds Speaker is also on the way in October for £140.