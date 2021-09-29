Sony has unveiled the latest additions to their wireless headphone line-up in the WF-C500 true wireless and the WH-XB910N overhead wireless headphones.

Here are the features, specs and prices you need to know about Sony’s latest wireless headphones

Sony WF-C500

The WF-C500 are a colourful pair of earbuds that Sony is marketing towards those looking to make the jump from wired earbuds to true wireless.

Small and light with a rounded design, the WF-C500 comes in a cylindrical charging case with translucent lid. They’re also water and sweatproof with an IPX4 IP rating.

DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) support is included to restore high frequency and fade-out sound for high quality audio and a better listening experience. The Sony Headphones connect app has an equaliser that allows the user to customise sound with a range of presets or your own settings.

You can use the buttons to control playback, or access Google Assistant / Siri to get directions and send messages, as well as make and receive calls hands-free with the built-in microphone.

With 10 hours of battery life and a further 10 in the charging case, there’s also fast charging support with 10 minutes offering another hour of playtime.

Sony WH-XB910N

The WH-XB910N are Sony’s latest pair of over-ear wireless headphones.

The headphones feature soft, oval-shaped ear cups built from synthetic leather and urethane materials for comfort. There are touch controls on the side of the headphones and the ear cups swivel inward to fit into the carry case.

Sony claims the WH-XB910N offer exceptional bass performance thanks to a dedicated bass duct in the headphones and increased air-tightness between the driver units and the eardrums, along with support for the company’s punchy Extra Bass technology.

The headphone’s Dual Noise Sensor technology allows for digital noise cancelling, while Adaptive Sound Control tailors the sound to your environment, whether you’re in the office or the gym.

Like the WF-C500, the WH-XB910N support DSEE for high quality audio and the equaliser feature in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Both headphones also include support for Google Fast Pair and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio tracks.

The overhead headphones also take advantage of Precise Voice Pickup Technology with dual microphones allowing for clear calls, while Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility makes it easy to get information and control the headphones hands-free.

The WH-XB910N offer up to 30 hours of battery life, with fast charging support for 4.5 hours of listening from 10 minutes of charge.

Finally, there’s Sony Multipoint support, which allows you to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once and move between them in the press of a button.

Both headphones are available to purchase in October, with the WF-C500 priced at £89 / €100, while the WH-XB910N cost £179 / €200.