Sony launches PS4 Back Button Attachment to “elevate your game”

Sony are launching a new ‘Back Button Attachment’ for the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller, coming early 2020.

To confirm, the US release date is January 23 and UK players will have to wait until February 14 to get their hands on the attachment.

Primarily aimed at e-sports players, the attachment connects to the utility port and includes two paddles which affix on the reverse of the controller. They can be programmed, using a button which also features a screen. This sits between the two paddle-style buttons. Take a look below…

So, that’s three buttons in total. We think the attachment looks pretty slick, thanks to its small OLED screen, but it’s only really going to benefit very competitive gamers.

The screen allows users to programme the functions of the two rear paddles. They can take the place of face buttons, meaning you don’t have to take your thumb off the analogue stick to, for example, press ‘x’.

So, if you’re a competitive e-sports player and this looks good, make a note to pick one up on release day, January 23. They could speed things up by a fraction of a second at key moments, turning do-or-die moments in your favour. Or at least, that’s the idea.

Ike Nnoli, from the PlayStation Peripherals Global Marketing team, said: “Today we’re excited to introduce the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment to gamers of all skill levels who enjoy playing competitively. This new attachment elevates your gameplay by delivering more versatility and performance, while maintaining the comfort and feel of the DualShock 4 wireless controller you’ve come to love.

“The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments.”

The attachment also works with VR titles and features a pass through for your mic wire.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…