Sony Launches Bravia X4500, W4500 Series LCD TVs

Sony can do LED-backlighting too.

It wasn’t that long ago that we took a look at Sony’s KDL-40W4000 and commented that the 400-series marked a bit of a turnaround for Sony, in that it wasn’t overpriced and under featured compared to the competition. Already, though, that range is being superseded by the 4500-series, bringing with it both an updated W-range and the LED-backlit (at least in part) X-series.



Spec wise the ranges line up as follows:

Bravia X4500-series

40in, 46in and 55in 1,920 x 1,200 panels

LED-backlighting (46in, 55in models)

50,000:1 contrast ratio (40in), 1,100,000:1 contrast ratio (46in, 55in)

Bravia Engine 2 Pro video processing

Motionflow Pro100Hz processing (46, 55in models)

4 HDMI ports,

DLNA music and photo streaming

XMB menu system

Bravia W4500-series

40in, 46in and 55in 1,920 x 1,200 panels

50,000:1 contrast ratio

Bravia Engine 2 video processing

Motionflow 100Hz processing

DLNA music and photo streaming

XMB menu system



Interestingly, the LED-backlighting on the X-series uses clusters of red, greed and blue LEDs behind the LCD pixels rather than single white LEDs. In conjunction with a local-dimming dynamic backlighting system that should allow for a better dynamic contrast across the sets screen, and thus a better picture.



Pricing isn’t mentioned yet, nor are release dates but hopefully Sony will keep both competitive. Expect more details from IFA later this month. With both LG, with the 47LG90 and Samsung with its 950-series already playing the LED-backlit game, competition definitely looks to be hotting up.