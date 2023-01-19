Sony just confirmed the entire PSVR 2 launch line-up with 13 more games

Sony has rounded out the line-up of games that’ll be available within weeks of the PSVR 2 headset going on sale on February 22.

The company has revealed 13 more titles coming to the next-generation headset in 2023, but also drilled down into the 30+ games that will be available before the end of March. The company also said the Gran Turismo 7 update is ready for launch day.

The 13 additional games announced today don’t really include any surprises. Many of them were available for the original headset, while all are available on one platform or another. A lot of them are remastered, or expanded editions.

The newly-announced games are: Before Your Eyes, Kayak VR: Mirage, Pavlov VR, Puzzling Pieces, Song in the Smoke: Rekindled, Synth Riders: Remastered Edition, Thumper, NFL Pro Era, What the Bat, Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect: Connected, Creed: Rise to Glory: Championship Edition, and The Last Clockwinder.

We are pretty excited about NFL Pro Era, where you get to play as quarterback for your favourite NFL team. You you can lead your team to the Super Bowl, or just have a game of catch in one of the NFL’s iconic stadiums.

Here are the games Sony says will be available before the end of March.

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

Missing from the list are games like Among Us VR, Beat Saber and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, which means they’ll probably be around later in 2023.