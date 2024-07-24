Sony is personalising the PS5’s best audio feature

When paired with the right accessories, support for 3D Audio in games is one of the PS5’s most immersive features.

Soon, gamers will be able to personalise the 3D Audio soundscape, in a way that takes into consideration our unique physical attributes.

The feature is being previewed from today in a new PS5 beta, ahead of the release of an update globally in the coming months.

“In this generation, 3D audio is one of the key ways that creators have enhanced the immersive quality of games. As individuals, we all hear sounds differently based on the size and shape of our head, ears, and ear canals,” Sony writes in a blog post.

“We’re pleased to introduce a feature that lets your PS5 console create a personalized 3D audio profile just for you. With a set of headphones or earbuds like the Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, you can run through a set of sound quality tests to analyze a vast number of factors to create an audio profile that best fits your hearing characteristics.

“For example, your personalized 3D audio profile may enable you to better sense the positions of characters and objects in a game world more clearly than before, making the experience more immersive.”

Those with the beta can set up the profile via the Settings > Sound > 3D Audio (Headphones) and follow the on screen steps to set up the personalised 3D Audio feature.

Elsewhere in the beta, Sony is allowing console owners to only enable Remote Play for certain users. The latest PS5 beta also enables owners of the new PS5 Slim consoles to enable adaptive charging for the DualSense controllers.

This will save power by ensuring that power is only suppled to the controllers as long as it is necessary to charge them.