Sony is launching a new PlayStation Tournaments feature for PS5

Sony is launching a public beta for a forthcoming PlayStation Tournaments competitive gaming feature for PS5.

The “all-new tournament experience” will be entirely on-console, designed to be inclusive of all levels and will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 gamers.

The successor to the PS4 experience, which launched in 2016 will include easy access to tournaments from the Control Centre and Game Hub and quick sign up from the console. More regular but shorter tournaments will be available due to bracket capping, and a brand new user interface that’ll keep you updated about your tournaments through the Control Centre (“even while playing a game”).

Sony is also promising real-time match results and updated brackets. There’ll be rewards for everyone and prizes too.

In the blog post, Sony says the plan is to remove common barriers to competing in tournaments with a host of features designed to make finding and joining the tournaments easier than before. The beta will launch in select countries on PS5 in the coming months. The company isn’t yet specifying which countries, but we’ll let you know.

Last year Sony patented a PS5 online tournament system, which revealed the possibility of a multiplayer upgrade.