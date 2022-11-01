Sony hits 25 million PS5 console sales

Sony has revealed that it has hits 25 million PS5 console sales.

During the Japanese tech giant’s Q2 earnings call, it revealed that it has sold 3.3 million PS5 consoles in the preceding quarter, bringing the total to a neat 25 million.

Selling 3.3 million PS5 consoles in three months might sound impressive, but it falls well short of the rate required in order to hit Sony’s ambitious sales target of 18 million units throughout the 2022 fiscal year (which runs to March 31).

As of right now, Sony has sold 5.7 million PS5 consoles for the current fiscal year. In other words, it’s half way through the year, but it’s less than a third of the way towards its sales target.

That 5.7 million units sold is also noteworthy for being almost exactly the same as the 5.6 million PS5 units Sony had sold this time last year.

Revenue, at least, is up 12 percent to 727 billion yen (£4.3 billion) from last year. That’s largely thanks to the PS5 price increase in many markets, including the UK, Europe, and Japan.

However, Sony’s profits are down 49 percent thanks to increased development costs, as well as the company’s costly acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie.

All in all, Sony will be hoping for a big Christmas to help push those PS5 sales up. Of course, the fact that it has consistently failed to supply enough PS5 consoles to meet demand might scupper any chances of a major spike in PS5 numbers.