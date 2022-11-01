 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony hits 25 million PS5 console sales

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony has revealed that it has hits 25 million PS5 console sales.

During the Japanese tech giant’s Q2 earnings call, it revealed that it has sold 3.3 million PS5 consoles in the preceding quarter, bringing the total to a neat 25 million.

Selling 3.3 million PS5 consoles in three months might sound impressive, but it falls well short of the rate required in order to hit Sony’s ambitious sales target of 18 million units throughout the 2022 fiscal year (which runs to March 31).

As of right now, Sony has sold 5.7 million PS5 consoles for the current fiscal year. In other words, it’s half way through the year, but it’s less than a third of the way towards its sales target.

That 5.7 million units sold is also noteworthy for being almost exactly the same as the 5.6 million PS5 units Sony had sold this time last year.

Revenue, at least, is up 12 percent to 727 billion yen (£4.3 billion) from last year. That’s largely thanks to the PS5 price increase in many markets, including the UK, Europe, and Japan.

However, Sony’s profits are down 49 percent thanks to increased development costs, as well as the company’s costly acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie.

All in all, Sony will be hoping for a big Christmas to help push those PS5 sales up. Of course, the fact that it has consistently failed to supply enough PS5 consoles to meet demand might scupper any chances of a major spike in PS5 numbers.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
DualSense Edge vs DualSense: The two PS5 controllers compared

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: The two PS5 controllers compared

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.