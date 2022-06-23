Sony heads off major PlayStation Plus Premium criticism as service hits Europe

As PlayStation Plus Premium finally rolls out in the UK and Europe, Sony has announced that it’s working on addressing a major early criticism: universal NTSC versions for PS1 games.

It’s been a slow, staggered, and somewhat uneven rollout for Sony’s ravamped game subscription service. We’re only just getting the service here in Europe.

One of the big early criticisms of Sony’s implementation of early PlayStation game emulation was the choice to use European PAL versions of certain PS1 titles rather than the faster, smoother, flat out superior NTSC iterations.

Thankfully, Sony has acknowledged this issue and promised to rectify it. PlayStation Europe took to Twitter to assure users that the superior NTSC versions would be coming to “a majority of classic games” in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

While that isn’t quite as comprehensive an assurance as we would have liked, it’s good to see that the company is indeed listening to its fans.

UK users can sign up to the new PS Plus Extra tier now at a cost of £10.99 per month, which grants access to hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games.

The top PS Plus Premium tier, meanwhile, will add hundreds more games from the PlayStation 1, 2, 3, and PSP eras, though the PS3 games are only available to stream thanks to that console’s exotic hardware. This tier will cost you £13.49 per month.

If none of these extra gubbins appeal to you, there’s always the PS Plus Essential tier, which gives you the bare minimum online play support for £6.99 a month.