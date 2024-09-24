Sony has teamed up with Fnatic on this tournament-ready gaming monitor

Sony has announced the two newest models to join its Inzone line of gaming monitors: the Inzone M10S and the Inzone M9 II.

The Inzone M10S is Sony’s pro-level gaming monitor. Developed alongside leading esports team Fnatic, the M10S is designed to be the “ultimate tournament monitor” for competitive players and aspiring pros alike.

The 27-inch 1440p OLED display has a super high 480 Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time to help eliminate motion blur. This makes it easier to track enemies on the screen. The monitor is capable of hitting 1300 nits of peak brightness and displaying 1.07 billion colours, covering 98.5% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Sony Inzone M10S

There are also a handful of pro settings to help players practice for tournaments. This includes a 24.5-inch mode that puts the display in the correct format, along with an FPS Pro mode that mirrors the picture quality and settings of an actual tournament monitor. Gamers can also step it up a notch with the FPS Pro+ mode. This mode gives players an advantage by optimising the image clarity and bringing out specific colours and contrast, making enemies clearer in games like Valorant.

The Black Equaliser gaming mode now includes a total of 11 stages for deeper and more exposed views, while the sRGB mode allows for better colour accuracy when necessary. The monitor also includes DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

The Inzone M10S supports VRR technology, along with Nvidia G-Sync and Adaptive Sync. The monitor stand is incredibly slim and compact, leaving plenty of space for a mouse and keyboard. It’s also fully rotatable to make accessing the ports a breeze, while DisplayPort 2.1 support enables wider bandwidth and lots of detail.

Sony has also announced the Inzone M9 II. This 4K monitor is a high-end option for deep immersion gaming, leaving tournaments to the M10S.

Sony Inzone M9 II

The Inzone M9 II has a Full Array LED display, providing punchy, bright whites and deep blacks. The 4K display packs loads of detail and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also holds a Display HDR 600 certification and a 160Hz refresh rate to handle motion.

Like the M10S, the M9 II has a fully rotating display with Black Equaliser and sRGB modes, along with VVR, G-Sync and Adaptive Sync support. However, there are no FPS Pro or Pro+ modes present in this instance.

Both monitors will be available to purchase this October, with the Inzone M10S priced at £1199/€1349 and the M9 II at £899/€999.