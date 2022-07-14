Sony has just introduced a new loyalty programme, PlayStation Stars

Sony seems to be developing even more perks for PlayStation owners with the introduction of PlayStation Stars.

Today Sony has introduced PlayStation Stars, which is a new loyalty programme that will be free to join when it launches.

While there is no definitive launch date for the programme yet, Sony revealed that it will launch later this year, so we hopefully shouldn’t be waiting too long to check it out.

After you sign up players will earn rewards by completing different campaigns and activities, seemingly as a way to encourage players to keep coming back to their PlayStations.

There will also be a Monthly Check-In campaign, in which players will need to play any game to receive a reward, though it’s not clear for how long or if they need to achieve anything in the game for the reward to take effect.

Sony claims that other campaigns will require you to win tournaments or even earn specific trophies to gain a reward, with the mention of being the first player to earn a Platinum on a blockbuster title in your local time zone.

Every PlayStation Stars member will get the chance to earn loyalty points, with the company claiming that they can be redeemed in a catalogue which may include PSN wallet funds to purchase specific products from the PlayStation Store.

Plus, any PlayStation Plus members that enrol themselves into PlayStation Stars will earn more points for purchases in the PlayStation Store, seemingly as an added bonus.

Another part of this announcement is a new type of reward called Digital Collectables, which come in many shapes and sizes.

Sony claims that they can be digital representations of things PlayStation fans enjoy, including characters from games and other forms of entertainment. as well as nostalgic devices from Sony’s past.