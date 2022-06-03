Sony has great news for gamers still waiting for a PS5

Sony finally has good news for PlayStation gamers who’re yet to snare a PS5 console – the production bottlenecks may finally be coming to an end.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has a “significant ramp-up” of PS5 production before the end of 2021. The gaming giant says it’s working on ensuring consoles are as easily available as PS5 games.

The news comes as Sony confirms it has now sold 20 million PS5 consoles, almost two years into its run. According to GamesIndustry.biz, that’s tracking slightly behind the PS4 sales at this stage in its lifespan, but given the company has experienced so many issues keeping these things on the shelves, it’s quite understandable.

However, once the production issues are allayed, Sony expects the PS5 to overtake the previous-generation console.

“We are thrilled to share that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally,” said Veronica Rogers, head of global sales and business operations at SIE.

“Since PS5’s launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and we want to take this time to thank the fans for their support. Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play.”

“To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one.”

The PS5 is providing one of the hardest to acquire tech products of recent times. Beyond the production issues there have also been serious problems in cracking down on scalper bots.