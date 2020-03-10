Sony has confirmed that Horizon: Zero Dawn is finally coming to PC

PC gamers rejoice! PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, is finally coming to PC – with a launch slated for summer 2020.

Herman Hulst confirmed, in an interview with the PlayStation Blog: “I can confirm that Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer…. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors pretty soon.”

Don’t get too used to it though PC fans, there was a warning from Hulst too. He explained to PlayStation owners that Sony won’t be following in Microsoft’s footsteps and mirroring the decision to release all first-party Xbox games on PC.

He said : “releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.”

Instead, Hulst suggested that he sees the release as an opportunity to introduce PlayStation gaming to an audience of PC gamers that might not usually experience it.

He added: “I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on.”

If you’re a PC gamer and haven’t played Horizon: Zero Dawn yet, then it’s well worth getting your hands on a copy.

Our reviewer gave the game a four and a half star rating, called it “the most gorgeous console game ever made” and added: “I didn’t expect Horizon Zero Dawn to be this good. I doubt I’ll be the only one saying they were surprised that the Killzone developer has been able to deliver a game with such breadth, depth, and consistently rewarding gameplay.”

