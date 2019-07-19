Sony has filed a patent indicating its foldable phone could go the way of the Motorola Razr – but with a twist.

The patent shows a phone screen similar to current smartphones but with the added feature of vertically folding in half. Sony’s patent shows off a foldable phone similar to the design of the Motorola Razr, but with a few additional treats. The patent presents a phone with a vertically folding screen as well as a range of sensors to enhance the user experience.

The patent was discovered by LetsGoDigital and show a foldable phone that has the screen on the outside when closed – as opposed to the inner-screen on a Motorola Razr. It isn’t clear if the screen would be able to be folded both ways – but that would make for a more sensible device.

The Xperia foldable patent looks like Sony is expecting to set its device apart from the competition by using three sensors. The patent touts an acceleration sensor, pressure sensor and temperature sensor. The sensors will help the device detect how it is being used and adjust the displayed information accordingly – such as window size and screen orientation.

Sony has yet to show much regarding its first foldable offering. Late last year, we saw a different patent filed by the company which suggested a phone not too dissimilar to this more recent filing. The previous patent did show off an intriguing transparent display design – with foldable screens on the front and back of the phone.

We’ve seen several rumours of folding phones looking to take a leaf out of the Motorola Razr playbook. Even Motorola is looking to update the Razr with a foldable screen. However, another Sony rumour shows the company is willing to think outside the box when it comes to flexible screens. The rumour indicated Sony may be working on a unique phone with a rollable display.

