Sony details Android 12 update as Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III begin to see rollout

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is detailing what it is bringing to Xperia phones with the Android 12 update, as reports say it has started to hit Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III.

Sony has unquestionably been dragging its feet when it comes to getting Android 12 for the masses. That’s despite having one of the more limited skins atop the operating system, especially compared to the likes of other Android phone makers like Samsung and OnePlus.

However, now it is “Introducing Android 12” in an official support post explaining the benefits to Xperia owners. While the vast majority of the features are contained within version of Android 12 available to Pixel owners, there are a couple of bonus options for Sony users, with the 21:9 aspect radio in mind.

In the post, Sony writes: “With Android 12, you can now take scrolling screenshots. Operate your Xperia device with just one hand using the newly revamped one-handed mode. Use the dim screen feature to go easier on your eyes in a dark environment. Use Nearby Share for easy Wi-Fi sharing. Android 12 protects your privacy more than ever before with new features called Mic/Camera Indicator and Approximate Location.”

According to 9to5Google, the existing one-handed mode is now more like the “Reachability clone found within Android 12 for Pixel devices.” The report says the new method “shifts your smartphone UI downwards to help make interactions with upper app and system sections easier.”

Meanwhile the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard is being incorporated, meaning you’ll be able to see when an app is using your microphone and camera right there in the status bar. There’s also more gradual controls for which apps can have access to what.

There’s no word within the post on which phones will be getting the update and when. However, it does appear that the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III is now rolling out via the stable channel (via XDA Developers).

