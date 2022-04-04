 large image

Sony confirms the ‘big names’ will be available on the new PS Plus

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has said that the upcoming PS Plus Premium subscription service will feature all of the “big names” as it looks to take on Xbox Game Pass.

Speaking on the official PlayStation podcast about the future of the new PlayStation Plus service, Ryan said: “We have massive publisher participation in this program, we have all of the big names present.

“We obviously have PlayStation Studios present. We have big publishers, we have small indie publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to put their content into PlayStation Plus, so the line-up is going to be really strong.”

Sony has already confirmed that the likes of God of War, Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will all be available via PS Plus Premium at launch. Following Ryan’s comments, we’re also expecting to see some major third-party titles, although Sony is remaining tight-lipped right now.

Jim Ryan also confirmed (via an interview with GamesIndustry.biz) that Sony will not follow Microsoft’s lead of releasing first-party titles on their release dates, as he said that this could damage the quality of some of the company’s biggest titles.

As a result it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok made available on the service in 2022. This is a great shame, as having the likes of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 avaiable on day one of launch is arguably the biggest selling point of Xbox Game Pass, of which Sony is attempting to compete with.

For anyone that hasn’t heard, Sony has introduced a new PS Plus subscription in tiers, seemingly as the ultimate rival to Microsoft’s Game Pass.

This new service will come with three separate tiers, including PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Essential comes in as the bottom tier, with the next two coming with extra benefits and perks, but costing more money.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
