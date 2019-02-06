Sony will push the upcoming Xperia XZ4 as the ultimate phone for watching films on, a new trademark suggests.

LetsGoDigital has spotted a new trademark filing by Sony Mobile Communications for the term ‘CinemaWide’, which could well be a nod to the unusually long and thin 21:9 display that’s expected to feature on the Xperia XZ4.

The trademark was filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on February 4, and the application is currently “under examination”. You can view the details of the filing here.

According to a multitude of leaks, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch, 3360 x 1440 OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

What exactly does this mean? Well, most handsets tend to offer an 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio. The Xperia XZ4, it appears, will offer a wider display when viewing videos in landscape mode.

It also looks like Sony has decided not to go down the ‘notch’ route with the Xperia XZ4. According to multiple leaks, there’ll be a thin bar above the display, to house the handset’s camera sensors and earpiece.

Unlike some of Sony’s very forgettable recent mobile efforts, the Xperia XZ4 appears to be shaping up very nicely indeed, and should appeal to consumers looking for a good camera phone.

Sony Mobile’s vice president of marketing, Don Mesa, said last month that we can expect to see a smartphone that offers “a much better camera experience”.

According to leaks, the Xperia XZ4 will feature a trio of rear camera sensors all stacked on top of each other, with an LED flash sat directly above them.

The handset will apparently be equipped with a 52-megapixel main camera sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. That’s said to be the main sensor, and it will reportedly be flanked by a 16-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture and a 0.3MP Time of Flight sensor for measuring depth.

The XZ4 is widely expected to make its first official appearance at MWC 2019 on February 25.

