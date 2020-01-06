Sony CES 2020: How to watch the press conference live

Alongside Samsung, Sony traditionally has one of the most hyped press conferences of the entire CES week. Here’s all you need to know about the press conference including start time and what you can expect from the show.

CES is the perfect start to the year for tech fans as throughout the week we’ll see a load of new gadgets from TVs to AI and robots. Now is the turn of Sony who tends to have a much more product focussed conference than many of the others so we could be in for an exciting show.

When is the Sony CES 2020 press conference?

Sony’s CES 2020 press conference takes place on Monday, January 6 in Las Vegas. Things kick off at 5pm PST and that means you’ll have to stay up late if you want to watch the event from the UK.

United Kingdom – 01:00 GMT (7 January)

Europe – 02:00 CET (7 January)

How to stream the Sony CES 2020 press conference online

Streaming Sony’s CES 2020 event is easy as the Japanese firm will be hosting it live on its site. All you need to know is follow this link. You’ll also be able to watch the event in full after its finished, which might be handy for those UK folk who don’t wish to stay up until 1 am.

What will Sony announce at CES 2020?

2020 is going to be a massive year for Sony with the release of the Playstation 5 scheduled for later in the year. While we very much doubt Sony’s next-gen console will be unveiled today there’s always the chance of a sneaky tease just to take some of the press away from the Xbox Series X.

CES is usually all about TVs and it would make sense for Sony to announce an 8K TV, just like Samsung did. There could also be some audio products – maybe including an update to the wonderful WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones.

