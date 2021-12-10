 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony buys studio that just helped Microsoft make Halo: Infinite

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The last couple of years has seen a considerable consolidation of game studio ownership, with Sony and Microsoft snapping up a host of high-profile independent studios.

So, it’s apt that Sony is rounding out the 2021 by officially acquiring Valkyrie Entertainment, which is currently working with Sony Santa Monica on the forthcoming God of War: Ragnarok. However, the studio also gave Microsoft a helping hand on the just-released Halo: Infinite game.

It’s unlikely the company will be crossing the aisle again any time soon after it joined Housemarque (Returtnal), Nixxes Software (for porting games to PC), Firesprite (The Persistence), Bluepoint Games (the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake collection remake) under Sony’s banner.

From now on we’re likely to see Valkyrie co-develop new first-party PS5 games, with Hulst saying all PlayStation Studios partners will be happy with the acquisition.

“Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by every team at PlayStation Studios as we continue to focus on delivering extraordinary gaming experiences,” said PlayStation Studio chief Herman Hulst in a statement.

The terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, but follows a busy year or so of acquisitions for the big two console gaming giants. In September 2020, Microsoft snapped up ZeniMax Media, which gave the company ownership of Bethesda. Now franchises like Doom, Fallout, Wolfenstein and The Elder Scrolls are controlled by the Xbox-maker. It’s also gives Microsoft first dibs on the new IP Starfield.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Jade King 9 months ago
Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Jade King 9 months ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

Chris Smith 1 year ago

For gamers it means less new titles are likely to arrive on multiple platforms, making it difficult to play all of the best games around without grabbing a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.