Sony Bravia TV Sale: Experience Full 4K HDR Visuals from Just £649

Clear out your living room and grab your wallet – Sony is having a massive clearance sale on its stunning Bravia 4K TVs.

When it comes to setting up a proper home cinema, there are few TVs out there that can match the prowess of the Sony Bravia range. All that power usually comes with a hefty price tag however (over £1000 for the best of them), which is why Sony’s clearance sale – with discounts of up to £1700 – is just the ticket.

All models featured in the sale come from the 2018 range as well, so there’s no need to worry about being fobbed off with an ancient set. Just to add another cherry on top, each TV also comes with a five-year guarantee to give you peace of mind.

With the ability to display full 4K video, Sony’s Bravia TVs will allow you to stream Netflix’s shows at the 4K resolution that they were meant to be seen in. You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Daredevil’s fight scenes in 4K.

Just to give you a better idea of how good the Sony Bravia range is, we recently gave the KD-55XF9005 model a 9/10 rating. In conclusion, we wrote: “If you appreciate the vivacity of HDR and the expertise of Sony’s image processing, but find yourself distracted by unevenness of edge-lit LCD screen, the XF90 is most assuredly worth a closer look. There’s a smoothness to its FALD imagery that’s really captivating. The only real caveat is input lag – if you’re a serious gamer looking for a fast HDR-capable UHD display, I’d probably advise you pass.”

Given that this is a clearance sale, it’s unlikely that we’ll see anything on this level again until Black Friday in November, so if you are tempted in having one of the best home cinema setups of your social circle, now’s the time to bite.

