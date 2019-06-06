Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has gone and dumped a whole load of PS5 info on us.

With the next-generation of gaming approaching fast, new information is cropping up left, right and centre from a range of different sources. Most recently Ryan comfirmed a bunch of stuff we already knew but also added a few new juicy details.

Related: Best PS4 games

Speaking to CNET, Ryan confirmed precisely how the PS5 will achieve its faster loads times – Sony has already been touting the next-gen console as being ten times faster than the PS4 when loading. We now know the PS5 will do this by coming with an SSD by default.

Another interesting reveal – particularly for graphics buffs – is the inclusion of support for 4K resolution gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate. 4K support was an expected feature but the high refresh rate will make for a smoother viewing experience on 120Hz displays.

Jim Ryan also expanded on PS5 backwards compatibility – without necessarily providing more clarity on how it will work. Ryan talks about taking PlayStation Now to “the next level later this year” and then suggests this could be how Sony achieves backwards compatibility.

Related: Best game consoles

“When everything is networked and everybody is connected … the opportunity – with backwards compatibility – to migrate that community in a more efficient manner I think is massively more attractive for gamers”.

A network solution isn’t necessarily what was expected for the PS5 when it comes to backwards compatibility. Using PlayStation Now was likely always going to be an option – however, PS4 and PS5 system architect Mark Cerny’s comments in a Wired interview muddy the waters.

Cerny suggested the crossover would be possible due to overlapping system architecture. Whether Ryan and Cerny are referring to the same backwards-compatibility solution is unclear.

Hopefully we’ll get a clearer idea how the tech works when Sony properly unveils the PS5. Either way the upgrades sound pretty swish.