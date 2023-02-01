 large image

Sony axes PlayStation Plus Collection – here’s how to keep those classic games

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is shutting down the PlayStation Plus Collection – one of the major perks of signing up the for the membership on PS5.

The PlayStation Plus Collection, announced alongside the PS5, is a group of nineteen PlayStation classics Sony offered to get gamers going on their new console, and while Sony itself built-up the PS5 game library.

However, from May 9 this year, Sony is pulling the perk from the list of benefits for PlayStation Plus. That means games like The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, Mortal Kombat X, Final Fantasy 15 and God of War will disappear.

Existing subscribers can save all of the games in the collection to their PS5 library to retain access, for as long as they maintain a membership. You can also subscribe right now and download these back catalogue classics.

The process is pretty simple:

  • Select the PS Plus tile on your PS5 home screen
  • Browse to the PlayStation Plus Collection
  • Select the games in question and pick “Add to library”

However, new subscribers who join after the cut off date won’t receive the PlayStation Plus Collection as part of the package.

In an email sent to Trusted Reviews’ PS5 owners, Sony wrote: “From 9 May the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be available as a PlayStation Plus benefit. You can add any of the titles from the PlayStation Plus Collection to your Game Library before 9 May and play at any time in the future with an active PlayStation Plus membership.

“PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue, Monthly Games and other existing benefits will not be affected by this change.”

playstation plus collection

The motivation for removing this popular perk is unknown. It could be that Sony plans to gradually reintroduce the games to beef up its monthly offering.

The collection concludes: Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, Bloodborne, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition), Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy 15, God of War, Infamous Second Son, Monster Hunter World, Mortal Kombat X, Ratchet and Clank, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and
Until Dawn.

