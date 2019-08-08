Sony aren’t calling Death Stranding a PS4 exclusive anymore, meaning a PC release could be coming

Death Stranding, the new title from Hideo Kojima and his new studio Kojima Productions, is coming to the PlayStation 4 on November 8. However, hints are starting to appear that we might see the game make it to PC after all.

All the way back in the original press release regarding Kojima’s first independent title, announced before the game even had a title or a trailer featuring a baby hiding inside someone’s stomach, it was mentioned that “the title is planned to become available on PC.” It was announced as a PS4 console exclusive, but since then it got very quiet about the potential of a PC release.

Games that Sony pitches in on don’t often make it to PC. Bloodborne, which Sony did some work on in collaboration with developers From Software, has never made it to the PC despite the eager clamour of Souls players eager to have something new to play. Since 2015, there hasn’t been a singla whisper of the game coming to the PC.

Sony has helped Death Stranding out to the point that it even borrows the Decima Engine from PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn. That sort of development support often comes with strings when it comes to publishing, and with the recent marketing push it wasn’t sure if it would still be making it to a PC release. We’ll be seeing more of the game in August ahead of Gamescom, but I would bet against an announcement for the PC ahead of the imminent PC date.

As VG247 notes, a ResetEra user named Vestan noted that several of Sony’s official worldwide sites have dropped Death Stranding from the list of PlayStation 4 exclusives, but it was on the list back in May.

So, it all points toward a potential PC release. Fans of Kojima weirdness should hold off on clearing out their harddrive just yet though, it’s likely this release won’t come until a few months after the game’s November PlayStation 4 release if it is arriving at all.

