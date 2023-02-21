 large image

Sony introduces affordable over-ear and on-ear wireless headphones

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony has announced two new sets of wireless headphones in the WH-CH720N and the WH-CH520.

Those are some unhelpfully tricky to distinguish names, we know. Both are altogether more affordable cans than the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 that we all know and love, with a focus on comfortable conversations on the move.

The Sony WH-CH720N are over-ear wireless headphones with Dual Noise Sensor technology, while Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip and two microphones in each earcup provide the necessary noise cancelling capabilities.

Beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup promise better call quality. They also sport an extremely lightweight 192g design and up to 35 hours of battery life with noise cancelling on.

In the other corner, the Sony WH-CH520 are on-ear wireless headphones that provide up to 50 hours battery life. Sony talks up these cheaper headphones for their “easy hands-free calling and great call quality”.

While there’s no ANC, the WH-CH520 does feature built-in high quality microphones and noise suppression processing.

Both sets of headphones feature Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which is Sony’s upscaling technology that enhances the quality of compressed low-quality audio files. They also both support Multipoint connectivity, so you can easily switch between two connected devices.

Sony is pushing the sustainability credentials of these two sets of headphones, with no plastic used in the packaging, and recycled plastic materials used in the construction of the headphones themselves.

The Sony WH-CH720N goes on sale in black, blue, and white this March at a suggested retail price of £130 / €160. The Sony WH-CH520 will also be available in March, in black, blue, white, and beige, at a price of £60 / €70.

