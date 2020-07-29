Sony announces “Ready for PlayStation 5” Bravia TVs set to support gaming at 8K and 120fps

Sony has announced a new promotion known as “Ready for PlayStation 5” for its existing line of Bravia TVs, letting gamers know exactly what display is optimised for next-gen gaming.

While this announcement isn’t unveiling a selection of new displays, it is highlighting exactly which ones will work perfectly with the upcoming PS5 console at 4K and 120fps.

Some of the first televisions to sport the “Ready for PlayStation 5” branding will be the XH90 4K HDR Full Array LED and ZH8 8K HDR Full Array LED models. The former is capable of running up to 4K resolutions at 120fps with a fairly low input latency of 7.2ms.

The ZH8 can display incredibly detailed images at an 8K resolution once again at 120fps, but Sony notes that this resolution will differ heavily depending on the game being played. Such a disclaimer isn’t placed on performance, so perhaps 120fps will become an industry standard on consoles with the next generation.

“Ready for PlayStation 5 TV models also boast BRAVIA Game Mode, which allows users to automatically play games on the PS5 console with low latency. Thanks to BRAVIA Game Mode, users can wake both TV and PS5 with the DualSense wireless controller at once and also seamlessly control their PS5 using just the TV remote,” reads the official press release.

Sony will be releasing a firmware update for existing owners of these televisions in the future, presumably ahead of the PS5 release. When exactly the next-gen console will launch remains unclear, as it does its price, but we do know it’s set to arrive before the end of 2020.

You’ll likely want a 4K display to make the most of a machine with this much power, too. If you’re curious about Sony’s slate of televisions for this year, check out all the important details here.

