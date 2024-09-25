Sony announces 7 new enhanced games for PS5 Pro launch

Sony has announced that seven more games will receive the enhancement treatment in time for the launch of its controversial PS5 Pro console.

Ahead of the recent State of Play broadcast, one of the most burning issues was what exactly Sony was going to have to offer when its expensive PS5 Pro console hits shops on November 7.

Going into the address, we knew of 13 enhanced games that would be available to show off the console’s meatier GPU. Now we know of seven more.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, F1 24, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Stellar Blade, are all set to join the roster of bolstered PS5 Pro-ready titles.

Said roster already included Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma II, Final Fantasy VII, Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Having a roster of 20 games at the launch of a new half-generation console is nothing to be sniffed at, but remember that these are all existing titles. Sony won’t have any brand new games ready for the rollout of its £800 console.

That’s the price you’ll need to pay if you want your PS5 Pro to come with a disc drive, at least. If you want to stack it vertically without fear of a topple, that’ll be an extra £25.

Sony did have some new games to show during its 30 minutes State of Play address. Most notably, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is coming next year in the form of Ghost of Yōtei, complete with a new samurai protagonist and a new area of Japan.

We’re not sure you can class Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered as a new game, but this souped up re-release is at least coming on October 31 ahead of the PS5 Pro rollout, so you can add that to the list too.