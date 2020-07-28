Sony A7S III: Everything you need to know including price and specs

Sony has finally announced the A7S III, after years of requests from avid fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about, including the biggest upgrades, coolest new features along with the new camera’s price and release date.

‘Everything is new’ – A7S III specs and video features

During a briefing call ahead of the A7S III’s release, Sony reps claimed the camera has been rebuilt from the ground up.

The new model includes a fresh 12.1-megapixel full-frame Exmor R CMOS back-illuminated sensor which has larger pixels than its predecessor. The processor has been updated too with improved low light capabilities, with the new Bionz XR being listed as 8x faster than the older model.

Sony said it is aiming to offer the “best 4K footage on the market” and is pitching it as an ideal choice for creatives looking for UHD picture quality without the usual limitations. You can shoot in 10-bit colour, 4K 120p (with a 1:1 crop) and FHD 240p (among other options, of course). The updated hybrid AF works in all the shooting modes too, even if you’re shooting 4K 120p. Sony said that real time eye AF now offers 92% coverage with 759 phase detection points.

The camera also features a new stabilisation feature – which Sony calls Active Mode. This uses the IBIS and the software to give greater stabilisation when you’re shooting handheld. While it’s not going to be as good as using a dedicated gimbal, it did seem to offer much smoother shooting during the demos we saw.

Sony also talked up its new heat-dissipating structure for the A7S III, which it claims can enable hour long shooting sessions at 4K 60p before the camera overheats. This is something we’ll have to test when we get the camera in for review.

Not just for video – Sony A7S III photography skills

While the focus here is very much on video, Sony is still offering plenty for those who want to shoot quality stills too. You’ve got 14 stops of dynamic range, a range of new colour profiles and a QXGA 120fps electronic viewfinder.

Sony A7S III connectivity, battery life and design

It’s great to see many cameras including improved battery tech features and the A7S III is one of them. The new Z battery boasts 60% more stamina, with Sony reps claiming 600 frames per charge.

Charging is much faster too, thanks to the inclusion of USB-C PD fast charging. According to Sony this will offer 4x quicker charging than before.

Updates to the design include improved dust and water resistance, a bigger grip with larger buttons and a dedicated REC button. You’ve also got a fully articulating display.

Sony A7S III Price and release date

You’ll be able to pick up the Sony A7S III in September, with the body only price starting at £3800.

