Sony A7 IV mirrorless camera launch tipped for October 21

Sony appears almost certain to announce the release of the long awaited Sony A7 IV mirrorless camera on October 21.

It’s been three years since the release of the beloved Sony A7 III (pictured), which remains one of the best mirrorless camera options in its category even when pitched against much newer rivals.

Now Sony looks set to announce a successor. The company has released a YouTube video teaser for an Alpha event to be held on October 21 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 22:00 SGT, during which a “New camera” is promised.

Lest you have any doubts about the possible identity of said new camera, we can assure you it’s going to be the Sony A7 IV. As DPReview found out, a scan of the YouTube video’s metadata tags all but gave the game away:

“ILCE-7M4 , A7M4 , Alpha 7 , Alpha7 , Sony A7 IV , Sony a7 IV , Sony α7 IV , Sony A7 iv , Sony a7 iv , Sony alpha , Sony α , mirrorless , Sony E-mount camera , full frame camera , 4K , Eye AF , Animal Eye AF , AF , Eye AF movies , field camera , pro camera , silent shutter , FTP , 4K60p , Eye AF birds , camera for movies , 10fps , 33MP , BIONZ XR , 10-bit 4:2:2 HLG , All-I XAVC S-I , S-Cinetone , S-log3 , S&Q dial , vari-angle , gimbal , 5GHz Wi-Fi , USB 10Gbps , live streaming , Creative Look , 15+ stops dynamic range”

Among these (since removed) tags can be found numerous variations of ‘Sony A7 IV’ and its associated model numbers. Intriguingly, these tags also spill the beans on some of the specs we can look forward to.

The term ’33MP’ points to a new higher megapixel sensor, while ‘4K60p’ and ‘All-I XAVC S-I’ suggest a boost to the Sony A7 IV’s video recording chops.

The imminent Sony A7 IV release will follow on the heels of the Sony A1, which swiftly became the go-to mirrorless camera for many pros when it launched in March. Hopefully the Sony A7 IV will bring some of that magic to a slightly more palatable price point.