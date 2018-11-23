This insane deal on Sony’s A7 full-frame camera saves you over £890

Full-frame cameras have been slowly edging down in price in the last few years, but this deal on Sony’s A7 camera takes it to incredible new levels – you can get this excellent full-frame camera with a lens for just £659.

To put that in perspective, the Sony A7 originally cost £1,350 body-only and the 28-70mm lens it comes bundled with costs £499 on its own. That means you’re effectively getting a full-frame camera for £160.

Sony A7 with 28-70mm lens – Black Friday deal Sony A7 full-frame camera with 28-70 mm kit lens The original Sony A7 is still a fine full-frame camera, thanks to its 2359k-dot electronic viewfinder, weather-sealed body and 3-inch tilting screen. This its by far this bundle's lowest ever price.

Of course, the Sony A7 is now a few years old, but it packs many of the benefits you can find in Sony’s A7 III (which won this year’s prized Trusted Reviews ‘Camera of the year’ award). This includes a weather-sealed body, 3-inch tilting screen, 2359k-dot electronic viewfinder, and 5fps continuous shooting.

The original A7 is also actually smaller than its newer sibling, weighing only 474g, and is compatible with all of the same E-Mount lenses, a collection which now stands at 47 lenses.

Why buy a full-frame camera over an APS-C model like the Fujifilm X-T3? While the latter tend to be smaller, lighter and more affordable, full-frame cameras perform better in low light, generally offer greater dynamic range and offer better image quality at high ISOs.

Also, if there’s been one trend from 2018 it’s that full-frame is the future – Nikon, Canon and Panasonic have all announced full-frame camera systems, but all are playing catch-up to Sony, which kickstarted the movement with, yep, the Sony A7.

This means you snap up an excellent full-frame camera for a record low price and be rest-assured that the system will be supported for years to come.

In our review of the Sony A7, we said: “The Sony A7 manages to pack a seriously impressive specification – including the full-frame sensor – in to a CSC body, and for that Sony should definitely be applauded.

“It’s a very impressive camera that delivers the goods when it comes to image quality.”

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

