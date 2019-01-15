Sony A6400 Rumours: All we know so far about Sony’s vlogging cam

Sony A6400: Rumours, release date, price and features

If you’re in the market for an affordable compact system camera that can shoot smartphone-trumping stills and video, then Sony might soon have a couple of exciting new options for you.

Rumours about the Sony A7000, its new top-end APS-C sensor camera, have been growing lately, but it looks like a mid-range model called the Sony A6400 will beat it to the punch.

According to Sony Alpha Rumours, the Sony A6400 will replace Sony’s A5100, A6000 and possibly the A6300, and could be announced later today.

So what can we expect from a camera that could replace some of the most popular entry-level CSCs around? Here’s what we know so far.

Sony A6400 Price and Release Date: When will it be available and how much will it cost?

There are no rumours yet about an exact release date for the Sony A6400, but given that the Sony A6300 was announced almost two years ago, it seems reasonable to expect it’ll be available in early 2019.

But as a new mid-range option, it seems likely that the Sony A6400 will have an EVF, which means we can expect it to cost between £670-£999 − the respective price tags of the Sony A6000 and A6300.

Sony A6400 Design: What will it look like?

The strongest rumours about the A6400 suggest it’ll combine a Sony A6000 series body with the selfie screen seen on the Sony A5100 – which means it will flip upwards 180 degrees to face the front.

We can expect a camera with a modern, angular design and a decent grip. In other words, if you’ve tried a Sony NEX camera before (which were the predecessors to Sony’s A6000 series), you should feel right at home.

Sony A6400 Specs: What sensor and features will it have?

According to Sony Alpha Rumours, the Sony A6400 will have a new APS-C sensor, which means it’ll most likely be 24-megapixels. It’ll also apparently be able to capture 4K video at 30fps, with a 60fps mode being saved for the Sony A7000.

Still, that’ll be more than good enough for vloggers, who’ll also appreciate that aforementioned front-facing screen. There’s little else to go on right now, with the promise of some “exciting'” new features (perhaps related to electronic image stabilisation or live-streaming). We’ll update this page as soon as we hear any official news.

Sony A6400 early verdict

If the rumours are to be believed, the Sony A6400 is shaping up to be a strong, mid-range compact system camera that’ll particularly appeal to those who like to shoot video with their stills.

It effectively sounds like a reborn version of the Sony A5100 and A6000, complete with a new sensor, 4K video recording and a vlogging-friendly screen. If the price is right, it could well prove to be as popular as its predecessors. We’ll bring you all the official news and specs as soon as we get them.

