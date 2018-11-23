Sony’s superb A6300 mirrorless camera gets huge Black Friday price drop

Looking for a brilliant, versatile mirrorless camera this Black Friday? You’ll be hard-pressed to beat Amazon’s new deal on the Sony A6300, which has dropped from £899 to just £549 with a kit lens.

The Sony A6300 is one of our favourite mirrorless cameras and launched at £999 (body only). In fact, this bundle cost £929 just twelve months ago, so it’s a huge discount on a model that’s still one of the most advanced APS-C mirrorless cameras you can buy.

Sony A6300 with 16-50mm lens – Black Friday camera deals Sony A6300 Compact System Camera with 16-50mm lens One of the best camera deals of Black Friday 2018, the Sony A6300 is an excellent mirrorless all-rounder with a large APS-C sensor and the ability to shoot 4K video. The bundled zoom lens come with built-in image stabilisation too.

With a 24.2-megapixel sensor (the same size as in most DSLRs), 425-point hybrid autofocus, a hi-res OLED viewfinder and the ability to shoot at 11fps in burst mode, it’s an excellent camera for most shooting situations, from travel to high-speed action.

It’s also a very decent vlogging and video camera, with the ability to shoot 4K video and work with an external microphone via a jack on the side. And that small, 16-50mm lens is also a good piece of starter glass – it has a quiet zoom action and built-in image stabilisation to help preserve image quality in handheld shooting situations.

In our review of the Sony A6300 we praised its versatility, saying: “The Sony Alpha A6300 is a great all-rounder, offering decent speed and high-quality images even in poorer lighting conditions.

“It is particularly good at keeping colour noise at bay at high ISO settings, taking some of the ugliness out of the unavoidable noise when using high sensitivities.”

